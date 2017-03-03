CCB didn’t interrogate Saraki over assets declaration – Witness

The Code of Conduct Tribunal sitting in Abuja was told on Wednesday that the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, was not interviewed by the Code of Conduct Bureau over claims in his assets declaration form.

This was revealed by a staff of the CCB, Samuel Madujemu, the third prosecution witness called by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, to prove that Saraki erred on the side of the law.

Madujemu was cross examined by Saraki’s lead counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi.

Saraki is being prosecuted on an 18-count charge bordering on false assets declaration and money laundering while in office as Governor of Kwara State.

Responding to a question on the 2015 investigation of Saraki’s assets, the witness admitted that he was a member of the team made up of the CCB and the EFCC.

More so, he revealed that Saraki was not invited for an interview over his assets declaration.

According to the witness: “The defendant was not invited for interview because he had already made a statement on oath in his assets declaration form.

“It is not compulsory to invite a declarant for interview.”

While being further cross examined by Agabi, the witness admitted before the tribunal that “the directive given to the investigation team was oral and the terms of reference oral too”.

In addition, Madujemu said on conclusion of the investigation conducted by a team of CCB and EFCC officials, “we briefed the Chairman of EFCC orally after investigation”.

He also told the tribunal that Saraki was not the only ex-governor that was investigated by the CCB.

The witness however denied seeing reports of other ex-governors investigated by the CCB.

He equally said he was not aware of petitions written against Saraki at CCB.

He said: “There was no petition at CCB against the defendant, but arising from complaint and intelligence supplied by the Attorney General of the Federation, the CCB and EFCC decided to collaborate to ensure detailed investigation on infraction discovered in the assets declaration form.”

In addition, Madujemu admitted that until the time the AGF and EFCC called him up, “the CCB has nothing against Saraki.

“Not to my knowledge.”

When asked whether the intelligence from the Ministry of Justice was oral or written, he said: “Arising from EFCC investigation, the CCB Chairman was briefed by the AGF and I was not there.”

Earlier, the witness had told the tribunal that he was not familiar with all aspects of the case.

Madujemu said: “I am familiar with the assets declaration of the declarant but the investigation was conducted by two agencies.”

But when asked whether he was familiar with every aspect of the case, Madujemu told the tribunal: “I am not totally familiar with all aspects of the exhibits tendered before the court.

“I was not a member of the 2006 Investigation Team that verified the assets of the defendant before his assumption of office in 2003.”

However, the witness admitted being a member of the 2015 Investigation Team, which he said comprised of the CCB and the EFCC.

Since he was not part of the 2006 Team, the defence counsel queried if he was at the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the report.

In reply, the witness said: “I am not here to challenge the Investigation conducted in 2006, but based upon its outcome, which was found to be scanty, there was need for further investigation.”

Madujemu explained that the outcome of the 2006 investigation was reviewed by the EFCC and it was discovered that the declaration did not cover the life span of the administration.

But he admitted not being in the EFCC when the decision to review the 2006 investigation report was taken.

The witness further told the tribunal that one Okechi Iwuagwu, a staff of the CCB, was a member of the 2006 team, but that he did not know if he headed team.

When told by Agabi that Iwuagwu being a member of that 2006 team would have been in a better position to testify in the case, Madujemu said: “Your Lordship, this question is beyond my competence to answer.

“Mr. Iwuagwu has retired.”

At this juncture, the tribunal, based on the consent of both counsels, adjourned proceedings to March 21 and 22 for continuation of cross examination.

