Cazorla ruled out of the season

Arsenal midfielder, Santi Cazorla, will not return from his long-term injury layoff this season, according to a report.

The 32-year-old was targeting a comeback this term following ankle surgery in December, but may now have to wait until pre-season to resume training, according to reports.

The Gunners have triggered a one-year extension in Cazorla’s contract to keep him in the capital next season but an official announcement about his future is yet to be made.

Cazorla’s injury woes have limited him to just 11 appearances in all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Lurent Koscielny is expected to resume training this week after taking a knock during Arsenal’s Champions League to Bayern Munich.

