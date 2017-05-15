Cavani, Mbappe scoop up top Ligue 1 awards

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has won the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award, while Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe has been named Ligue 1’s best young player of the season.

The awards were handed out on Monday night by the National Union of Professional Football Players (UNFP).

Cavani, 30, picked up the award for the first time in his career after scoring 35 Ligue 1 goals for PSG in as many appearances this season — nine more goals than his nearest challenger, Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette.

PSG’s former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who left for Manchester United last summer, had won the award in three of the past four years. Eden Hazard, Lacazette, Karim Benzema and Didier Drogba are also among the winners in previous seasons.

Mbappe, 18, was the recipient of the award handed out to Ligue 1’s best young player of the season following a breakthrough campaign with Monaco, in which he has scored 14 goals and registered eight assists in 27 league appearances to put his club on the verge of winning the French title for the first time since 2000.

Mbappe’s Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim, meanwhile, landed the Ligue 1 Coach of the Year award for his excellent work with the Principality club, while Danijel Subasic was named the top goalkeeper.

N’Golo Kante was named French Player of the Year following a successful season with Chelsea that has already seen him win the Premier League, with the FA Cup also still on offer for the midfielder.

