Catholic priest abducted

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Donald Awunah, on Thursday confirmed the abduction of Rev. Father Felix Akpan, a Roman Catholic priest of Ikot Ekpene Diocese in Akwa Ibom.

Akpan, who is in-charge of St. Michael De Archangel Parish at Ikot Etim in Ukanafun Local Government Area, was abducted by unidentified gunmen along Abak-Ukanafun Road.

The priest is also said to be teaching at TopFaith International School, Mkpatak in Essien Udim Local Government Area.

It was also learnt that the priest was said to have been kidnapped when he was returning from the school.

Awunah said a crack team of police detectives had been deployed to ensure the release of the priest unharmed.

According to him, the priest’s SUV has been recovered at a mechanic garage.

He said some suspects who took custody of the vehicle had been arrested.

The commissioner said the suspects were helping the police in their investigation.

Awunah said: “We are closing in on them.

“We have recovered his car in a mechanic garage and arrested those who had the custody of the vehicle; they are now helping us in our investigation.

“The Nigeria Police Force will remain cautious with the investigation to ensure that the priest regains his freedom without any harm.”

Awunah appealed to members of the public to always volunteer useful information on criminal elements in their neighbourhoods to the police for prompt action.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.