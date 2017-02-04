Case of stealing against Lekki Garden boss adjourned again

Lekki Garden Estate Limited boss, Richard Nyong; his company, Lekki Garden Estate Limited; and two others will face a theft trial before a Federal High court in Lagos on March 14.

The adjournment by the presiding Judge, Justice Idris Mohammed, was necessitated by the absence of the accused persons when the matter was mentioned on Friday.

The Special Fraud Unit of the Nigeria Police Force last year filed a three count criminal charge of conspiracy and stealing against Nyong, Lekki Garden Estate Limited and two others before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The charge has Amida Christiana and Blessing Essien as the other accused persons.

In the charge, Nyong and his accomplices were alleged to have on or about April 22, 2014 at Lekki Garden Estate Limited, located at Plot 1, Lekki Garden Estate Road, Olokonla District, conspired among themselves to steal one HP Mini laptop 320GB and seven pairs of ladies shoes, which are valued at N184,500.

The accused persons were also alleged to have stolen the cash sum of N550,300 and a cheque slip worth N502,000.

The Special Fraud Unit, through its prosecutor, Ezema Susan, a Superintendent of Police, further stated that the accused persons, without court order or any lawful excuse, dispossessed one Eneh Excellence Nora of a Hyundi Accent saloon car, number LSU 552 BR, an official car allocated to the said Eneh Excellence Nora, a former staff of Lekki Gardens limited.

The said offences, alleged to have been committed by the accused persons, are contrary to sections 516, 383 and 388 and punishable under section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Act Cap C38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

The charge stated thus: “That you Mr. Richard Nyong of Lekki Garden Estate Limited, Mrs. Amida Christiana and Mrs. Blessing Essien, being Director and staff of Lekki Garden Estate Limited, and others at large, on or about April 19, 2014, at the Lekki Garden Estate Limited, Plot 1, Lekki Garden Estate road, Olokonla district, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, with intent to commit felony, did steal the following items (a) 1 HP Mini Laptop 320GB valued N49, 500.00. (b) 7 pairs of ladies shoes valued N135, 000,00 (c) physical cash totaled N550, 300,00, (d) a cheque slip of N502, 000,00, property of Eneh Excellence Nora, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 383 of the Criminal Code Act Cap 38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under section 390(9) of the same Act.”

When the matter was mentioned on December 12, 2016, none of the accused persons was present in court.

Justice Mohammed, while adjourning till Friday, ordered that hearing notices should be issued to the accused persons.

