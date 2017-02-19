Car with four on board plunges into Lagos river

This is coming barely two days after a bus plunged into a river at the Mile 12 area of the state

A car with four passengers has plunged into a river in Lagos State.

The incident occurred at about 7.45pm on Saturday.

Officials of the National Emergency Management Authority, local divers and Marine policemen conducted rescue operation at the Melin River, close to Bonny Camp, Victoria Island.

The spokesperson of NEMA for the South West, Ibrahim Farinloye said emergency responders rushed to the scene and are still on ground.

A human rights activist, Nelson Ekujimi, gave the number of the car as MUS 38 BL, a KIA.

