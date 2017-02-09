CAN demands update on Buhari’s health

The Christian Association of Nigeria has expressed concern over President Muhammadu Buhari’s health and called on Nigerians to pray for his quick recovery and safe return to the country.

So also did the apex organization for Christians in the country demand from the government update on the status of the President’s health.

Kwamkur Samuel, the Director of Legal and Public Affairs of CAN, made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

The association also called on Nigerians to stop dwelling on the ongoing national conversation and rumour mongering due to the President’s ill health.

Samuel said: “We wish to call on all Nigerians to join hands in prayers for the quick and full recovery of Mr. President and his safe return to Nigeria, instead of dwelling on the needless rumour mongering on the President’s health.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is human, hence subject to health challenges sometimes.

“CAN appreciates the anxiety of Nigerians to hear Mr. President speak, but sues for understanding as we await that.

“It is very clear that our leader is passing through health challenges. We advise the Presidency to update Nigerians on how he is fairing and on the full progress of his recovery.”

The association also restated the need for all Christians and indeed all God-fearing Nigerians to dedicate time of prayers for the nation and her leaders.

Samuel said: “We owe our leaders prayers and support at all times while shunning divisive opinions that only generate strive.”

He also called on Nigerians to give Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also the Acting President, the full support and prayers to lead the country well.

Samuel said: “We acknowledge that government is a continuum; hence, we call on the Acting President to be bold in handling critical state matters.

“We call on Osinbajo not to be distracted by those who do not wish Nigeria well.”

