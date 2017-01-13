CAN begins week-long prayers for sustenance of peace in Kano

The Christian Association of Nigeria, Kano State Chapter has commenced a week-long prayer session for the sustenance of peace in the state, in particular and the country, at large.

A statement by the state CAN Chairman, Bishop Ransom Bello, in Kano on Thursday said the prayers would also seek for divine intervention in the current economic recession in the country.

The statement said: “The title of this year’s version of the Annual Prayer is titled: ‘Super Natural Shift’.

“Kano, in recent times, has enjoyed peace. The programme will devote part of the sessions to seeking spiritual guidance for those shouldering the mandate to administer the state.

“Christians resident in the state appreciate the efforts of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in ensuring that peace prevails in the state.

“We need peace in Kano; we have succeeded in having peace, we pray for it to continue, and extend to all parts of the country.”

According to the statement, the 2017 prayer week will pray fervently for divine intervention in the economy, lamenting that Nigerians were undergoing intense economic pains.

It stated: “The way things are going is not the best; we need some divine intervention in the socio-economic challenges facing the country.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.