CAF election: FG endorses Pinnick, advises him to vote in Nigeria’s interest

The Federal Government on Tuesday endorsed the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amadu Pinnick, to contest for an elective position in the Confederation of African Football election.

Solomon Dalung, the Minister of Youth and Sports, said this at an emergency meeting of the NFF convened by the Minister in his office at the Abuja National Stadium.

Dalung, while announcing Pinnick’s endorsement, advised him to vote in the interest of Nigeria.

Dalung said: “The board, after extensive deliberation, reaffirms its earlier decision that Pinnick should contest the executive position in CAF and we collectively wish the president well in his bid.

“On the issue of Nigeria’s position in the CAF election, the board also mandated the president, who is a delegate to the election, to exercise his vote in the interest of Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting was called by the minister to address the controversy, which trailed Pinnick’s ambition and decision.

Dalung said that Pinnick’s support for A. Ahmad against the incumbent CAF President, Issa Hayatou, was on personal grounds.

Dalung said: “Pinnick, as a person, has the right to support anybody based on the quality he has seen on that person.

“As a country, we are asking Pinnick to go to CAF and vote in the interest of Nigeria.”

NAN reports that Madagascar’s football boss, Ahmad, is challenging the longest-serving Hayatou for the CAF presidency at the 39th Ordinary General Assembly of CAF, slated for March 16 in Ethiopia.

The Cameroonian Hayatou, 70, who was first elected in 1988, is seeking an eighth consecutive term as head of African football.

NAN.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.