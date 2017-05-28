CAF Confederation Cup: KCCA sink Rivers United

Uganda’s Kampala Capital City Authority has moved level at the top of Group A in the CAF Confederation Cup after defeating Rivers United 2-1 at the Phillip Omondi Stadium on Saturday.

KCCA joined FUS Rabat (who defeated Club Africain 2-1 last night) on six points. The Moroccans are ranked ahead of the Ugandans on head-to-head results after defeating them 3-0 at the start of the group phase. All six matches in Group A have produced home victories.

KCCA claimed an early lead in this clash through Derrick Nisbambi, who also scored in the 2-1 win over Club Africain on May 23. The attacker found the back of the net in the 15th minute to break the deadlock.

Yet the Nigerians found a way back into the game, with Bolaji Sakin leveling the score at 1-1 in the 33rd minute.

The match remained level for the better part of 40 minutes before KCCA struck again in the 71st minute. Nisbambi was once again the hero for the East Africans, netting his third goal in the group stage.

KCCA and Rivers United will meet in the return game in the next Matchday, with their clash at Yakubu Gowan Stadium in Port Harcourt set for June 20.

