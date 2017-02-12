CAF Confederation Cup: FC IfeanyiUbah walk tight rope, Wikki crash

Both teams have a second chance to ensure qualification to the next round of the competition next weekend

FC Ifeanyiubah barely managed to pip Al Masry of Egypt 1-0, while Wikki Tourists fell 2-0 at Royal Armed Forces of Sierra Leone as Nigerian clubs began their quest in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Home team Ifeanyiubah had to wait till two minutes from time before they could stop Al Masry courtesy of a goal by Cameroonian midfielder, Tamen Medrano.

However, Wikki were not so lucky in Freetown as they lost 2-0 to the army-team RSLAF.

Both teams have a second chance to ensure qualification to the next round of the competition next weekend.

