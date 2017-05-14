CAF Confederation Cup: Club Africain whitewash Rivers United

Nigeria’s sole representative in the CAF Confederation Cup, River United, suffered a 3-1 loss to Club Africain in a Group A match at the Stade Olympique 07 Novemre Rades on Sunday.

The home team showed their dominance from the opening whistle and finally made their pressure tell in the 23rd minute when Bilel Iffa found the back of the net to give Club Africain the lead.

The Tunisian side managed to double their lead on the stroke of half time thanks to a penalty goal from Oussama Darragi.

Rivers United showed some fight at the start of the second half and managed to pull a goal back in the 53rd minute, courtesy of a strike from John Odumegwu.

Club Africain saw their two goal advantage restored in the 71st minute after an own goal from Joseph Douhadji.

The Nigerian team tried to find their way back into the match, but were unable to find any more consolation.

The win sees Club Africain up to second place in Group A with three points from one match, only behind leaders FUS Rabat who beat Uganda’s KCCA 3-0 on Saturday.

Rivers United will host FUS Rabat, while Club Africain will battle KCCA in the second group game slated for this weekend.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.