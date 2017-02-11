CAF CL: Wike charges Rivers United

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has charged players of Rivers United FC to go for glory in today’s Caf Champions League game against Malian club, AS Real Bamako.

United will go toe to toe against last season’s Malian Première Division runners up at the Stade Omnisports Modibo Keïta, Bamako on Saturday in a first leg preliminary round clash.

Wike who was represented by the Rivers State Commissioner for Sport, Boma Iyaye, stated that support for the team will not waver as they commence their campaign in Africa’s premiere club competition.

Iyaye said while addressing the players shortly after their training session on Friday at the Stade Omnisports Modibo Keïta, Bamako: “The Governor has asked me to tell you that the Rivers State Government will not relent in making you the best motivated set of footballers in the country today.

“We however ask that you reciprocate this gesture by consistently working hard to make Rivers State and Nigeria proud.

“It is expected that Saturday’s game against AS Real Bamako will be tough as the Malians are one of the traditional clubs on the continent of Africa but we know that with determination, you will conquer.”

Responding, Captain of the football club, Festus Austine, thanked the Rivers State Government for consistent support, while promising that the boys will fight hard to do the country proud.

Austine said: “I want to thank you for taking out the time to give us this pep talk.

“We are professionals and we want to assure you that we will not let the country down.”

