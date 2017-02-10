CAF CL: Rivers United stars upbeat ahead of Real test

Players of Rivers United FC are upbeat about their chances when they face AS Real Bamako on Saturday.

The ‘Pride of Rivers’ will be guests of AS Real Bamako on Saturday at the Stade Omnisports Modibo Keïta, Bamako in the first leg of their preliminary round clash in Africa’s apex club competition; the CAF Champions League.

Club captain, Festus Austine, is adamant United can stun their Malian hosts on Saturday.

“I am confident we can win. We will try to do that emphatically on Saturday and finish things off when we face them at home in the second leg,” Austine told the club’s official website.

Nzube Anaezemba and Markson Ojobo were both part of the Enyimba side that was beaten over two legs by AS Real Bamako in the first leg of the same competition in 2014.

They have taken the time to warn their new teammates over what to expect in Bamako on Saturday.

Ojobo who was the first to speak harped on the need to swing the support of the Real Bamako fans their way.

He said: “One thing we can do to make life easier for ourselves is to start well. If we play entertaining football on Saturday; their fans will start cheering for us.

“That was the scenario we experienced with Enyimba in 2004.”

Anaezemba called for focus and the need to stay true to the philosophy of the football club if success is to be achieved on Saturday.

He said: “I still recall playing against them in 2004. They had very good and young players.

“If we stay focussed and play our normal game, I am sure we can win on Saturday.”

