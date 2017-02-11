CAF CL: Rivers United hold AS Real Bamako

The preliminary round return leg will be played in Port Harcourt next weekend with the overall winner advancing to the next stage of the competition

Rivers United held Mali’s AS Real Bamako to a goalless draw in a CAF Champions League match at the Modibo Keita Stadium in Bamako on Saturday.

The preliminary round return leg will be played in Port Harcourt next weekend with the overall winner advancing to the next stage of the competition.

Both teams had chances to win this match, but resolute defending and some goalkeeping heroics ensured there were no goals in this encounter.

Visiting Rivers United from Nigeria carved out the better chances, but could not convert any to the huge relief of the home team.

Midfielder Nzube Anazemba’s effort after 28 minutes was chalked off for offside by the referee.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.