CAF CL: Nigerian star promise Rivers United hell

The two sides battled to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their preliminary round game at the Stade Modibo Kéïta, Bamako on Sunday, leaving the tie evenly poised on a knife edge ahead of the second leg at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium

AS Real Bamako midfielder, Temitope Folarin, is eager to help his Malian side overcome Nigeria Professional Football League club, Rivers United in Sunday’s Caf Champions League clash in Port Harcourt.

The two sides battled to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their preliminary round game at the Stade Modibo Kéïta, Bamako on Sunday, leaving the tie evenly poised on a knife edge ahead of the second leg at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

Folarin said United did not “come to Bamako to win” in the first leg and reckons the tie is not over yet.

He said: “Rivers United is a good team but they did not come to Bamako to win.

“They came for a draw.

“We (AS Real) tried to win; we had a few chances but could not take them.

“We will try to win in Port Harcourt in the second leg.

“The objective when we go there (Port Harcourt) will be to score a goal and it will put them under pressure.

“I think we can go further in this competition.”

The winner of the Rivers United/AS Real Bamako tie will face either Sony Ela Nguema (Equatorial Guinea) or Al-Merreikh (Sudan) in the next round of the competition.

Al-Merreikh beats Sony Ela Nguema 1-0 in the first leg of their preliminary round clash at Nuevo Estadio de Malabo, Malabo last Sunday.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.