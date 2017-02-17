CAF CL: Eguma calls for fans’ support

The Technical Manager of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma, said fans of the football club have an important role to play in Sunday’s Caf Champions League second leg, preliminary round game against Malian club, AS Real Bamako.

The tie is evenly-poised on a knife edge following a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Stade Modibo Kéïta, Bamako last Sunday.

Eguma is drumming up support ahead of the game and is calling on fans of the club to turn out in their numbers to cheer the side to victory.

He said: “We expect our fans and all Rivers people to come out in their numbers to support the team on Sunday.

“We are representing not only Rivers State but Nigeria and we are looking to do the country proud.

“There was a mammoth crowd in Bamako in the first leg as their fans came out to cheer their side and we will want the same in Port Harcourt.”

Eguma also dispelled fears over the fitness of striker Lukman Mohammed, who suffered a knock in the first leg.

Mohammed trained alone on Wednesday, but Eguma said the situation is not one to lose sleep over.

He said: “Lukman is an important member of the team and he is fit for the game on Sunday.

“I don’t know who will play yet on Sunday as all the players have been training excellently and everyone is fit.

“Getting a draw in the first leg does not mean this tie is over.

“AS Real Bamako is a very good side, technically with young and mobile players as we experienced first-hand last weekend.”

A win for Rivers United will see them progress to the first round of the competition where they will meet the winner tie between Al-Merrikh and Sony Elá Nguema.

