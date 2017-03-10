CAF Champions League: Zamalek name squad for Enugu Rangers

The White Knights will host the Nigerian side in the first leg on Sunday at Al-Salam Stadium, before playing the second leg in Nigeria one week later

Zamalek coach, Mohamed Helmy, has named a 23-man squad for Sunday’s Enugu Rangers clash in the round of 32 of the 2017 CAF Champions League.

The squad witnessed the inclusion of Mahmoud Abdel-Razek ‘Shikabala’, Ahmed Gaafar and Emmanuel Mayuka who missed out on Zamalek’s game against Misr El-Maqassa in the league.

The five-time African champions, who are bidding for their first Champions League title since 2002, will be without injured Ahmed Tawfik, Ahmed Refaat and Mahmoud Abdel-Aati ‘Dunga’.

Zamalek Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ahmed El-Shennawy, Mahmoud Abdel-Rahim ‘Gennesh’, Omar Salah

Defenders: Hosny Fathi, Osama Ibrahim, Ahmed Fatouh, Islam Gamal, Shawky El-Said, Ali Gabr, Mohamed Nassef

Midfielders: Ibrahim Salah, Moruf Yusuf, Mostafa Fathi, Mohamed Ibrahim, Tarek Hamed, Ayman Hefny, Salah Rico, Mahmoud Abdel-Razek ‘Shikabala’

Forwards: Hossam Paulo, Stanley Ohawuchi, Bassem Morsi, Ahmed Gaafar, Emmanuel Mayuka.

