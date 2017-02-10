CAF Champions League: Rivers United off to Mali

Nigeria’s representative in the CAF Champions League, Rivers United departed the country’s shores on Thursday morning for Mali.

The contingent, which is comprised of 20 players and 13 officials, departed the Murtala Muhammed International airport at exactly 9:40am for Houphouet Boigny International Airport, Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire.

Afterwards, the contingent will proceed to its final destination, Bamako.

They were expected to have arrived at the Bamako Senou International Airport at 2pm Nigerian time.

Technical manager of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma, has assured that the team will give Nigeria creditable representation in Mali on Saturday.

“They boys have worked hard. We know what is expected of us and we will give it our best to try to make the second leg in Nigeria a formality in a week’s time,” Eguma told the club website.

The club’s chief coach, Willy Udube, also echoed positive sentiments ahead of Saturday’s game.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.