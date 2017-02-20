CAF Champions League: Rivers United get North Africa team for Round of 32 tie

Rivers United FC have been drawn against Sudanese Al-Merrikh in the Round of 32 of the CAF Champions League.

The Pride of Rivers will host the North African team between March 10 and 12 at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

At the weekend, Bernard Ovoke and Esosa Igbinoba claimed braces as the ‘Pride of Rivers’ produced a devastating attacking masterclass to put AS Real Bamako to the sword.

The Malian club handler, Pascal Pons, was however sorry to see his side come out second best in the second leg, preliminary round clash, but was quick to praise their hosts.

“Even though everyone knows why we lost, I wish Rivers United the best and I hope they go far in this competition,” Pons said at a packed press-conference shortly after the contest.

Pressed further on his rather cryptic response on his side’s defeat, Pons refused to be more forthcoming, insisting he would not want to be punished by Africa’s football-governing body, Caf.

He said: “If everyone in the Stadium will be honest, we all know what happened (during the game).

“I had issues with the fourth goal but I will not want to be punished so I will rather not talk about it.

“My tactics in the second half were not flawed. We did not lose the game because our tactics were bad because they were not.

“I cannot offer words of advice to Rivers United’s technical manager (Stanley Eguma) because his side beat my team and as such, he should be the one advising me.

“Eguma is competent enough so I believe he will know what to do with his team as they progress in the competition.

“I do not have an answer to questions on my future as coach of this football club (AS Real Bamako) because I am not the Chairman (of the board).”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.