CAF Champions League: Rivers United charged to ‘go for the kill’ in AS Real tie

Nigeria Professional Football League side, Rivers United, have been charged to “go for the kill” in Sunday’s second leg, preliminary round 2017 CAF Champions League game against AS Real Bamako in Port Harcourt.

The two sides battled to a scoreless draw in the first leg at the Stade Modibo Kéïta, Bamako on February 11.

The Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Hon. Boma Iyaye, while addressing the players during their last training session, charged them to give Nigeria creditable representation in the competition by recording a win on Sunday.

Iyaye said: “I want you, the players, to understand that you are not just representing Rivers State, but Nigeria.

“So we are charging you to go out there and do the country proud on Sunday.

“You all fought a good fight last Saturday in Bamako, but you must realize that all that good work will be for nothing if we cannot finish the job at home on Sunday.

“The Government of Rivers State is solidly behind you, the people of the State and indeed all Nigerians all over the world will also be wishing you all to succeed on Sunday.

“We will continue to motivate you, but we urge you to remain disciplined and hardworking and by the grace of God, your hard work will be rewarded with success on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, the General Manager of the club, Chief Okey Kpalukwu, has confirmed that all financial entitlements due players have been remitted to them.

Kpalukwu said: “The players are all set to give their best for the match.

“Salaries have been paid and bonuses of the last Caf Champions League game in Bamako have also been paid.

“Every other thing has been put in place to ensure success on Sunday.”

Sunday’s game will be played at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt from 4pm.

