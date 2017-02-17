CAF Champions League: Real Bamako eyes win over Rivers United

AS Real Bamako Coach, Pascal Pons, is adamant his side will claim a victory against Rivers United in their second leg of their Caf Champions League preliminary round game in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Sunday.

The two sides battled to a 0-0 stalemate in the first leg at the Stade Modibo Kéïta, Bamako on February 11.

A score draw in Sunday’s second leg will earn AS Real qualification for the first round of the competition, but Pons says his side will be playing the win the game outright in Port Harcourt.

He said: “We can win in the second leg and that is exactly how we will approach that game.

“It was hard for us in the first leg because it was the first time we were playing against Rivers United and didn’t know anything about them.

“Now we know them, and things will be different.”

The Franco-Malien did not however fail to reserve words of adulation for Rivers United.

He described the Port Harcourt club as a “physical side with good players”, but insisted they will be tripped in front of their home supporters.

He said: “I give credit to our opponents (Rivers United); a very physical side with good players.

“They had their good moments too in the first leg (in Bamako).

“Now, we must concentrate on working on (neutralizing) their strengths and (exploiting their) weaknesses and try to beat them at their place.”

Sunday’s game will be played at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.