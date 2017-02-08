CAF Champions League: Rangers International depart for Algiers

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Tuesday departed for Algiers for their CAF Champions League first round first leg match with J. S. Saoura of Algeria.

The game, which is scheduled to hold on Friday, will be Rangers’ first CAF Champions League match since the team last won the domestic league 32 years ago.

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Enugu State Governor, while addressing the team before its departure from Enugu, charged the players and officials to make Nigerians proud by winning the away encounter.

Ugwuanyi said: “As one of the country’s flagbearers in the championship, be assured that you have the blessings of both Enugu state and Nigeria as you depart for Algeria today.

“We pray that God grants you divine protection, guidance and a resounding victory against your opponents.

“All the residents of the state and all fans of the club are grateful to God for bringing the team back into the esteemed competition after 33 years in the wilderness.

“I therefore charge you to rekindle the spirit of commitment, industry and ingenuity which the team was known for.”

The governor gave the assurance that the team would receive the necessary support to do well in the competition.

Uguwanuyi said: “With God on our side, we are confident that you will return with victory and emerge as champions of Africa at the end of the competition.”

Earlier, the team’s captain, Mathew Etim, had told the governor that the players and officials had come to seek his blessings and goodwill as they depart for Algeria.

Etim said that the players were psychologically prepared to give their best in the encounter, and the team had resolved to return to Nigeria with a positive result.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Flying Antelopes departed the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu at 2pm to Lagos for a direct flight to Algeria.

The team was led by former Green Eagles and Rangers captain, Christian Chukwu, who is also the club’s General Manager.

NAN.

