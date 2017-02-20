CAF Champions League: Rangers face tough test in Round of 32

Rangers edged Algeria’s JS Saoura on away goal rule after drawing one-all away from home, before drawing 0-0 in Enugu to progress to the next round

Rangers International FC of Enugu will do battle against Egyptian giants, Zamalek, in the Round of 32 of the 2017 CAF Champions League.

Five-time winners Zamalek will host the flying antelopes on weekend of March 10 to 12 before travelling for the second leg, which is set to be played between March 17 and 19.

It’s Enugu Rangers’ 10th Champions League appearances as their last one came in 2013.

They have never won the trophy before despite reaching the final in 1975, when they lost the title to Guinea’s Hafia FC.

