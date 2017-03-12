CAF Champions League: Al-Merreikh’s Nigerian duo vow to stop Rivers United

Al-Merreikh’s duo of Kelechi Osunwa and Dayo Ojo have vowed to end Rivers United dream of progressing to money-spinning stage of the CAF Champions League in their clash on Sunday (today) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The full-blooded Nigerians are expected to make the starting line up of the Sudanese at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

Osunwa, who will be saddled with the striking role against the Nigerian side, said: “I have great memories of Port Harcourt and I am glad to be back to play against my former club even though they have now merged with Sharks to form Rivers United.

“It will be a great game today and we will see how it goes in the end.

“I didn’t really give tips about Rivers United to my coach (Diego Garzito) because most of the players are new players.”

Osunwa’s counterpart, Ojo, a midfielder, boasted: “We are not here for fun.

“We are here to play football.

“There are no easy games in football anymore and we hope we can get a positive result on Sunday.”

Rivers United’s technical manager, Stanley Eguma, however, urged the home fans to storm the stadium en mass to cheer them to victory.

Eguma said: “I have always clamoured for the fans to come to the Stadium to cheer the boys.

“The boys always do better when they see the fans cheering and giving them support.

“We got great support from the fans when we faced (Malian club) AS real Bamako (in the preliminary round) and the result was a resounding victory.

“The players have assured that they will give their best on Sunday to make the fans happy.”

