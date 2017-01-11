Business School Netherlands partners Indomie as Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme takes off

The Business School Netherlands has announced the imminent commencement of its Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, with a two-day training for the first batch of 1000 young people and the backing of popular food brand, Indomie. Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme is an empowerment and training programme for young people.

BSN targets training of 50,000 young people in several two-day programmes where experts and contributors would equip the young graduates with employment and entrepreneurship skills. Dufil Prima Foods Limited, marketers of Indomie Foods, would support the programme in several ways. The YES scheme would take in the top 1000 applicants with the best 400-word essay. They will be shortlisted early in February for the programme, according to Lere Baale, the CEO of Business School Netherlands. Nigeria has a predominantly youth demographic estimated at 63 per cent of its 180 million population.

According to the 2016 Nigeria Economic Summit, more than 50 per cent of young people between 15 and 25 years are either unemployed or underemployed. Baale stated: “Our objective is to contribute our quota towards bridging this gap by providing youths with FREE Empowerment and Entrepreneurial training.” YES is open to youths in paid employment, young entrepreneurs, fresh graduates (University Degree, HND), as well as undergraduates.

Participants would register free via an online portal. Participants would benefit from a follow-up mentorship programme, free downloadable resources, certification from Business School Netherlands and seed funding opportunities. Business School Netherlands offers business education using the Action Learning pedagogy in 12 countries across four continents of the world.

It offers the Executive MBA and DBA programmes as well as function-specific and customized training.

