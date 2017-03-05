Burglars ransack Terry’s mansion

Chelsea skipper John Terry’s £5 million luxury mansion was raided by burglars while he was away on a family ski holiday, according to a report.

The 36-year-old enjoyed a break to the French Alps earlier this week and documented his trip with various social media images.

It is claimed that the gang, who may have pounced after seeing the photos on Terry’s Instagram account, plundered thousands of pounds worth of personal items from his Surrey home.

The incident is said to have left the ex-England international and his wife Toni “very shaken” and is now being probed by police.

A source told the publication: “They love sharing photographs, but they haven’t been very subtle about their home. There have been a number of cases where high-profile people have been targeted because of their Instagram and Twitter pages – and John and Toni are very regular posters online.

“It’s a very real possibility that these burglars have seen some of their posts. It’s like a catalogue for would-be thieves, and even played a part when Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris.

“It’s a horrifying incident for any family to go through, and John and Toni have been very shaken by this. They’ve hired an extra security team who are now outside, in addition to the security company who patrol the estate. They’re taking no chances.”

Terry has been on the fringes for Chelsea this season and has featured just three times since the turn of the year, each coming in the FA Cup.

