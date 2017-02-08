Buratai donates relief materials to special school for IDPs

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has donated relief and educational materials to the Special School for IDPs and Vulnerable Children at Gwarinpa in the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that items donated to the school, being run by the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, included bags of rice, school bags, notebooks and other educational materials.

Represented by Major General P.J. Bojie, the Chief of Military/Civil Affairs, Buratai expressed his commitment to supporting IDPs and vulnerable children in the country.

Buratai said: “I wish to identify with your plight and I am willing to collaborate with the school toward meeting your needs.

“I therefore, want to encourage you to dedicate yourselves to your studies and forget what has happened in the past as all hope is not lost for you.

“You have to look up to the Almighty God as your source of inspiration.”

The army chief promised that the military would continue to safeguard lives and property in towns and villages ravaged by Boko Haram terrorists.

He said it was necessary to bring lasting peace for educational and other socio-economic activities to thrive in the North East Zone and Nigeria in general.

On the wish of some IDP youths to be enlisted into the army, Buratai said those with appropriate educational qualification, physical fitness and other requirements may be considered at the appropriate time.

Earlier, the Principal of the school, Ben Onwudijo, said there were currently over 300 IDPs children in the school, made up of 162 boys and 150 girls.

Onwudijo said that many of the boys in the school had expressed the desire to join the army at the end of their studies.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.