Buratai commends officers, troops for sacrificing for Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Burutai, has extolled officers and men who paid supreme price in the service of the nation.

Burutai gave the commendation at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church in Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, Borno State on Sunday.

Represented by Major General Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Burutai said this year’s Remembrance Day was a “Year of Liberty and Emergence of Peace”.

Irabor said: “Let me on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff and of course by extension the Chief of Defence Staff thank all officers and troops for all the sacrifices you have been making.

“As we use this year to remember our fallen heroes, I also enjoin you all to seek the part of righteousness.

“Righteousness is what we should always expect from us as a nation.

“In the end, peace will elude those who do not seek righteousness.

“It is not for men to sing your praise and pray for you when you are dead.

“It is what we do here when we are alive that really matters.

“The COAS want me to assure you that all the sacrifices that you are making and that of our fallen heroes are not in vain.

“The COAS also ask me to appreciate every one of you for all the good works you have been doing in Operation Lafiya Dole.

“Yes you have taken an oath of allegiance and you have shown your commitment in everything you have been doing.

“We are ending the operation very soon. We’re going closer to the end. Where we are going to is closer to where we have come from.

“This year is a year of liberty. Peace has come and so it shall it be.”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.