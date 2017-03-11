Buhari’s return will douse tension — Peter Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has joined millions of well-meaning Nigerians in welcoming back home President Muhammadu Buhari after his medical vacation in London.

“This development will not only serve to douse tension in the country but also signposts better days to come for Nigeria as Mr. President soon returns to work,” Obi said in a statement issued on Saturday morning by his Media Office.

The former governor congratulated the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on the occasion of his 60th birthday on March 8, and for holding forte meritoriously for President Buhari during his medical vacation, while remaining humble and loyal to his ailing principal.

“I recommend his good example to all politicians, even as I wish the Acting President many more years of good health and invaluable service to our great country Nigeria and humanity,” Obi said.

He, however, expressed deep sadness over the demise, on Wednesday, of former Military Governor of defunct Western Region, General Adeyinka Adebayo, and on Friday, of former Military Governor of defunct Bendel State, Brigadier General Samuel Ogbemudia.

According to Obi: “It is sad losing these great elder statesmen in quick succession but God knows best.”

He extended his condolences to the Adebayo and Ogbemudia families, urging them to take solace in the rich legacies left behind by the two departed patriots.

