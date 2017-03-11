Buhari’s return to Nigeria in photos

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday returned to Nigeria after spending 50 days on medical vacation in the United Kingdom.
Following the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the President’s aircraft landed at the Kaduna International Airport.
He was then taken by helicopter to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
At both points in Kaduna and Abuja, top government functionaries were on hand to receive Buhari, including the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.
Here are a few photographs on the arrival in both Kaduna and Abuja.
PIC 9. President Muhammadu Buhari (R) being welcomed by His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr FemiAdesina during the Presidents arrival from Medical Vacation in the UK at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday (10/3/17). 01886/10/3/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN
Pic.1. President Muhammadu Buhari arriving the Kaduna International Airport on Friday (10/3/17) after his medical vacation in the United Kingdom. 01878/10/3/2017/Suleiman Shuaibu/BJO/NAN
Pic.2. President Muhammadu Buhari being received by the G.O.C. 1 Div., Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade and other State officials, on arrival at the Kaduna International Airport on Friday (10/3/17) after his medical vacation in the United Kingdom. 01879/10/3/2017/Suleiman Shuaibu/BJO/NAN
Pic.3. President Muhammadu Buhari (R) received by the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Mr Barnabas Bala Bantex, on the Presidents arrival at the Kaduna International Airport on Friday (10/3/17) after his medical vacation in the United Kingdom. 01880/10/3/2017/Suleiman Shuaibu/BJO/NAN
PIC.4. PRESIDENT BUHARI RETURNS FROM MEDICAL VACATION IN THE UK PIC.4. President Muhammadu Buhari on his arrival at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday (10/3/17) from Medical Vacation in the U.K. 01881/10/3/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN
PIC.5. PRESIDENT BUHARI RETURNS FROM MEDICAL VACATION IN THE UK Pic.5. Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (M) welcoming President Muhammadu Buhari back to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday (10/3/17) after the Presidents Medical Vacation in the U.K. With them is the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari. 01882/10/3/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN
PIC.6. PRESIDENT BUHARI RETURNS FROM MEDICAL VACATION IN THE UK Pic.6. President Muhammadu Buhari (R) being welcomed by Service Chiefs during his arrival from Medical Vacation in the UK at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday (10/3/17). 01883/10/3/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN
PIC.7. PRESIDENT BUHARI RETURNS FROM MEDICAL VACATION IN THE UK Pic.7. President Muhammadu Buhari (R) being welcomed by Ministers during his arrival from Medical Vacation in the UK at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday (10/3/17). 01884/10/3/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN
PIC.8. PRESIDENT BUHARI RETURNS FROM MEDICAL VACATION IN THE UK Pic.8. Excited National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun welcoming President Muhammadu Buhari to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday (10/3/17), during the Presidents arrival from Medical Vacation in the U.K. 01885/10/3/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN
Copyright The Eagle Online.
Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.