Buhari’s return to Nigeria in photos

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday returned to Nigeria after spending 50 days on medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

Following the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the President’s aircraft landed at the Kaduna International Airport.

He was then taken by helicopter to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At both points in Kaduna and Abuja, top government functionaries were on hand to receive Buhari, including the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Here are a few photographs on the arrival in both Kaduna and Abuja.

