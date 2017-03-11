Buhari’s return ends evil insinuations – APC

The All Progressives Congress in Ondo State says the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari has put an end to unpatriotic and evil insinuations about the President’s health.

Abayomi Adesanya, the APC Publicity Secretary in Ondo State, made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Friday.

NAN reports that President Buhari returned from London to Nigeria after 51 days of medical vacation in the early hours of Friday.

Adesanya said: “The rumours of the death of the President were the handiwork of some unpatriotic Nigerians and the opposition who were desperate to weaken and derail the anti-corruption fight of the President.

“But, we thank the God Almighty for the safe return of the people’s president.

“We enjoin Nigerians to continue praying for Buhari-Osinbajo led-Federal Government to succeed in putting our country on the path of glory among the committee of developed nations.”

Kehinde Aworele, the National Legal Adviser of Alliance for Democracy, also congratulated President Buhari for his safe return to the country.

Aworele said: “I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for making such recovery after much noise about his health.

“With the current economic situation in the country, we need the President and I urged Nigerians to continue to pray for him.”

He commended Nigerians for their prayers on the health of the President.

Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun, the APC Publicity Secretary in Ekiti State, said the President’s return had shown that he was not terminally ill.

Olatunbosun said: “The President’s return has vindicated our claim that the President is not terminally ill as being portrayed in some quarters opposed to the anti-corruption war of APC-led Federal Government.

“I, on behalf of APC, also apologise to Nigerians on the role played by Governor Ayodele Fayose in making himself the ‘prophet of death’ while the President was abroad attending to his death.

“Fayose has been put to shame by Buhari’s hale and hearty arrival on Friday.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.