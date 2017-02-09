Buhari’s location in UK unveiled by photograph released by Presidency

The photograph showed Buhari with with a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and the Interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande

The location of President Muhammadu Buhari has at last been unveiled by a photograph released by the Presidency on Thursday.

The photograph showed Buhari with with a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and the Interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a brief note that accompanied the photograph, said it was taken at the Abuja House in London.

Adesina wrote: “President Muhammadu Buhari receives APC chieftains, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, at Abuja House in London on Thursday, February 9, 2017.”

There has been controversy over the whereabout of the President, with some saying he was in coma in the intensive care unit of a London hospital.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.