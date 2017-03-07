Buhari’s health: Presidency should stop using phone calls to deceive Nigerians – CNPP

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties has asked the Federal Government to stop the phone call games with President Muhammadu Buhari and face governance issues that would alleviate the suffering of the masses.

The Conference observed that the continued media hype of the President’s calls to different individuals were unnecessary since Buhari has transmitted power to the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who should not be distracted at this trying times.

The CNPP in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, on Tuesday called on the National Assembly to openly investigate Buhari’s health status, adding that since the President has officially handed over power, Osinbajo should be allowed to work.

The CNPP said: “We see the continued media hype of President Buhari’s phone calls and possible photoshopped pictures of individual visits to his London hospital as a distraction.

“Why is Mr. President always calling from his sick bed to individuals at a time he should be resting to get well quick and return home?

“If he can be talking to individuals, what is difficult about talking to the nation in a live broadcast, where some citizens can call in and get his response?

“The Presidency should stop deceiving Nigerians and know that governance must not be based on lies and propaganda.

“At a time the average Nigerian does not know where the next meal will come from, we see the presidency toiling with people’s emotions rather than face governance issues to reduce the current suffering in the country.

“Enough of phone calls from President Buhari. It is time for the ruling party to deliver on its campaign promises and make life better for the citizens of Nigeria.”

While calling on the National Assembly to investigate the true health of the President, the CNPP frowned at claims of consistent telephone conversations to give instructions to the Acting President.

It added: “The true health status of President Buhari should be openly investigated by the National Assembly for Nigerians to know how to pray for their president as we suspect that a few cabals in the President’s cabinet are using his health challenges to milk the country dry.

“When the cabal gives directives, they turn around and tell Nigerians that the instruction is coming from Mr. President. They should allow the Acting President to work for Nigerians who elected them.

“But if the President is well enough to make daily phone calls, he should return home and govern the country, which was why he was elected in the first place.”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.