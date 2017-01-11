Buhari’s government means well for Niger Deltans – Ndoma-Egba

According to a statement by Clara Braide, the Special Assistant on Communications to the NDDC board helmsman, Ndoma-Egba encouraged stakeholders in the Niger Delta to continue to support the Buhari government in the various steps it has taken to put in place palliative measures and developmental initiatives to ensure the entrenchment of peace, security and development in the area

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission and Leader of the 7th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, says the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated great commitment towards the development of the oil-rich region.

Ndoma-Egba made the remark while speaking with newsmen upon his return to Nigeria from Ghana where he went to honour the special invitation by the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye, to attend a special sitting of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana and the inauguration of the new Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and his deputy, Mahumudu Bawumia.

According to a statement by Clara Braide, the Special Assistant on Communications to the NDDC board helmsman, Ndoma-Egba encouraged stakeholders in the Niger Delta to continue to support the Buhari government in the various steps it has taken to put in place palliative measures and developmental initiatives to ensure the entrenchment of peace, security and development in the area.

The former Senate Leader also noted that the improved budgetary allocation of NDDC and other related Ministries and Agencies was a further indication of President Buhari’s good intentions towards the Niger Delta Region.

He appealed to all Niger Deltans to join hands with the Governing Board and Management of the NDDC to build the Niger Delta of their dream, which he said is “a truly peaceful, secure, developed and prosperous region”.

Ndoma-Egba congratulated the newly sworn-in Ghanaian President, pointing out that Nigeria and Ghana share common historical antecedents.

He commended Buhari for his pivotal role in ensuring peaceful co-existence and good bilateral relations between Nigeria and other African countries.

He expressed confidence that both leaders (Buhari and Akufo-Addo) would continue to cooperate and act in the common interest of their countries to ensure a united and prosperous African continent.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.