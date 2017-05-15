Buhari’s death rumour meant to create panic – Presidency

The Presidency on Sunday said the news that went viral claiming President Muhammadu Buhari is dead was meant to create panic.

It said those behind the rumors had vested interests in causing panic in the country.

The Senior Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, stated the position of the Presidency in a series of tweets following the news that went viral on several fake news websites and other social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

Shehu tweeted: “Baseless rumors are trending again that an unpleasant thing has happened to our beloved President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“If you have received this information on WhatsApp or Facebook, disregard it because it is plain lies spread by vested interests to create panic.

“Nothing unpleasant has happened to the President.

“No cause for apprehension.

“Thanks for the many calls.”

