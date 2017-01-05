Buhari welcomes recovery of another Chibok girl – Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the recovery of another Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar, in the Alagarno area of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The position of the President was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Adesina said Buhari noted that the recovery raises renewed hope that the other captured girls will one day be reunited with their families, friends and community.

President Buhari also commended the military for the diligent investigation which led to the recovery of Rakiya and urged them to continue in the spirit with which they cleared the Sambisa forest of terrorists.

The President vowed that the Nigerian Government will continue to do all within its powers to assist the military in locating the rest of the girls and eradicating the menace of terrorism in Nigeria.

