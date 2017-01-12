Buhari submits revised list of 46 non-career ambassadors + full list

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a revised list of 46 non-career ambassadors for confirmation to the Senate.‎ The nominees are Uzoma Emenike (Abia), Aminu Lawal (Adamawa), Godwin Umoh (Akwa Ibom), Christopher Okeke (Anambra), Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi), Baba Maigudu (Bauchi), Stanley Douye (Bayelsa) Stephen Uba (Benue) Baba Ahmed Gida (Borno) Utobong Asuquo (Cross River), Frank Ofegina […]

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a revised list of 46 non-career ambassadors for confirmation to the Senate.‎

The nominees are Uzoma Emenike (Abia), Aminu Lawal (Adamawa), Godwin Umoh (Akwa Ibom), Christopher Okeke (Anambra), Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi), Baba Maigudu (Bauchi), Stanley Douye (Bayelsa) Stephen Uba (Benue) Baba Ahmed Gida (Borno) Utobong Asuquo (Cross River), Frank Ofegina (Delta) Joda Udoh (Ebonyi), Yagwe Ede (Edo), Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti), Chris Eze (Enugu), Sulieman Hassan (Gombe), Sylvanus Usofo (Imo), Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa) and Ahmed Bamilli (Kaduna).

Other are Deborah Yahaya (Kaduna), D. Abdulkadir (Kano), Haruna Arungungu (Kano), Musa Udo (Katsina), Mohammed Rimi (Katsina), Tijani Bande (Kebbi), Y. Aliu (Kogi) Nurudeen Mohammed (Kwara), Mohammed Isa (Kwara), Adesola Omotade (Lagos), Modupe Remi (Lagos), Musa Mohammed (Nasarawa), Ahmed Ibeto (Niger), Susan Aderonke Folarin (Ogun), Jacob Daudu (Ondo), Afolayon Adeyemi (Osun), A. Olaniyi (Oyo), James Dmika (Plateau), Haruna Abdullahi (Plateau), Orji Ngofa (Rivers), Sahibi Isa Dada (Sokoto), Kabir Umar (Sokoto) Jika Ado (Taraba), Goni Zana (Yobe), Garba T. (Zamfara) Bala Mohammad (Zamfara) and Ibrahim Dada (FCT).‎

In the new list, President Buhari excluded Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Dr. Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen, who were on the list submitted two months ago.

