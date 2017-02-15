Buhari, Saraki, Dogara, Lawan in closed door meeting + photos

According to photographs posted on his Twitter handle, President Buhari welcomed the National Assembly leaders to the Abuja House in London at about 8:30pm

President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced his meeting with the leaders of the National Assembly in the United Kingdom.

Those at the meeting were the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara; and the Leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

The leaders of the National Assembly had travelled to the United Kingdom to meet with Buhari who has been on holiday since January 19.

