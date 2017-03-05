Buhari, in phone call, congratulates Obasanjo @ 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.In a phone call from London, where he is convalescing, President Buhari told the former military ruler (1976 to 1979) and democratically elected president (1999 to 2007) that a time like this provides opportunity to reflect on Obasanjo’s invaluable roles and contributions to the unity and cohesion of Nigeria, the brotherhood of all Africans, as well as peace and amity over the globe.

President Buhari described the former president as “a true citizen of the world”.

Recalling their days in the military, President Buhari said: “Those of us who served under you in various capacities recall a man with boundless energy, with razor sharp mind, and one who does not suffer fools gladly. Working with you was a school in itself, and the lessons learnt are worth their weight in gold.”

Chief Obasanjo wished President Buhari good health, saying he stands together with him in prayers so that he can return soon to continue the good work he is doing for the country.

