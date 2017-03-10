Buhari: I may need to travel again soon, Osinbajo remains Acting President

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja expressed gratitude to Nigerians for all the prayers and show of goodwill, pledging to rededicate himself to the service of the nation.

Buhari equally announced that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo remains the Acting President.

Addressing the country from the State House, shortly after arriving from London, President Buhari said he was fully committed to serving the nation and protecting the right of all Nigerians.

He said: “I am deeply grateful to all Nigerians, Muslims and Christians alike who have prayed and have continued to pray for my good health.

“This is a testimony that in spite of the hardship being experienced, Nigerians support the government in its effort to tackle our country’s challenges.”

Buhari said his health had improved significantly, following the medical attention he received during his vacation in London.

He added: “The best way for me to repay you is to rededicate myself to serving you, protecting your interest and keeping your trust.

“I thank you very much.

“I am feeling much better now.

“There may, however be need for further follow up within some weeks.”

In his remark, Osinbajo said it was satisfying for Nigerians and the Federal Executive Council to receive the President back in the country “hail and hearty”.

He said: “It is a day of joy not only for us but for the whole country, Africa and the world.

“Your arrival has vindicated our position that you will return safely.”

The Vice President thanked the President for respecting the constitution and entrusting power to him before travelling, noting that it was a tough job “going around in borrowed robes”.

The Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors Forum and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari; the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and the Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Gabriel Olonishakin, also made remarks to welcome the President.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.