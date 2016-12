Buhari hails the appointment of Nigerian as Bishop in UK

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the appointment of a Nigerian, Woyin Karowei Dorgu, as the 13th Bishop of Woolwich, United Kingdom by the Church of England as gladening and reassuring. This was contained in a congratulatory message sent on his behalf by the Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, to the new Bishop. The letter reads in part: “Your appointment is gladdening and reassuring being the first black man to be so appointed in 20 years. “This is an attestation to the fact that Nigerians in the diaspora are excelling in their various fields of human endeavours, thus projecting a good image for the country abroad.”

The President hoped and prayed that Dorgu’s appointment as a Bishop will serve as a catalyst for others in the region as well as enhance Nigeria’s spiritual rejuvenation. Buhari said: “You have worked really hard and earned the respect of the Church of England to be so appointed. With you on this, we are sure you will continue to contribute your quota to the success of the Church.”

The SSA expressed the willingness of President Buhari to receive Dorgu in Nigeria and rejoice over the unique feat, which has made Nigeria proud of him. Bishop Dorgu will be consecrated at Southwark Cathedral on March 17, 2017. Born and raised in Nigeria, Dorgu was trained as a medical doctor in Lagos before being ordained in the UK.

He has since served as a minister in various London parishes. Dorgu said he hopes to embrace the diversity of Woolwich, which hosts a significant Nigerian expatriate community, and to encourage more ethnic minorities to participate in the ministry that is predominantly white. Out of the 15 per cent of the general population engaged in the process of becoming ordained, ethnic minorities of blacks represented only 1.9 per cent. It is believed that quite a lot of Nigerian Christians in the Woolwich area are from Anglican background.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.