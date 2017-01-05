Buhari, Gowon should be tried, jailed for genocide – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari and former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, must be tried for genocide.

IPOB said this arises from their roles in the 30-month Nigeria Civil War in which many Igbo people were killed.

The group said revelations by its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, would unearth the facts during his trial.

It said such facts have actually started emerging based on the vow of Kanu to “sink” Nigeria with the truth as he threatened during his last court appearance.

In a statement in Awka, Anambra State by itss Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB warned on the danger of the continued detention of its leader.

The group said Kanu had released a videotape showing what it called a grand conspiracy against Biafra that resulted in the 1967-1970 Civil War.

The statement said: “It is crystal clear now to the whole world that IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who threatened during his last court appearance to expose the truths that will sink Nigeria has started doing so.

“By releasing the latest video showing the grand conspiracy on the part of Gowon and the British (government) to commit premeditated genocide, it is apparent that he intends to live up to his promise to sink Nigeria with hidden truths which the world does not know exist.

“The exposé will continue unabated with more compelling revelations to follow in the coming weeks. All the hidden secrets of the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed against the people of Biafra during the war of genocide between 1967 and 1970 will become the most talked about topic within diplomatic circles around the world until Nigeria collapses.

“These revelations will not stop until the likes of Gowon, (President Muhammadu) Buhari and others are taken to The Hague to face trial for crimes they committed against humanity.

“Nnamdi Kanu is prepared to sink Nigeria with the truth hidden from the public that people around the world have never heard before about Nigeria and the amalgamation in 1914 by British merchants.”

“More evidences are presently being compiled by his team of researchers in Europe that are about to explode in a very short period.”

IPOB urged its members and other freedom fighters to attend Kanu’s next court session in Abuja.

It said: “On the 10th of January, 2017 men and women of good conscience around the world should come and watch the court proceedings between the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Director, Radio Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, against Justice Binta Nyako and her brother, the President of Nigeria, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari.

“We state categorically that IPOB family members are everywhere in the world. There is no corner of this earth you will go without finding the presence of a well organised and drilled IPOB family through the teachings of our leader and prophet of our time, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Buhari has begun to discover, to his horror, that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is neither MKO Abiola, Ken Saro-Wiwa nor Isaac Adaka Boro, all men fighting for their freedom, who were killed by the Nigerian state.

“Those advising Buhari to continue to detain Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be consumed by the fire they are now stoking.

“These cabals should remember the aftermath of the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand and how many millions died as a result of the First World War that followed.

“These cold-blooded killers that parade themselves as Nigerian leaders must be tried for crimes against humanity at The Hague.

“At IPOB, we pursue our enemies and we will keep pursuing them until they are brought to account. We will not relent until Buhari, Gowon and all those responsible for the brutal and evil mass murder of Biafrans from 1966 to date are put behind bars.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.