Buhari calls Gov. Bello

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday made a telephone call from London to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

A Government House statement issued in Lokoja said that Buhari, who made the call in the evening, interacted with the governor for a couple of minutes.

The Director General on Media and Strategy to the governor, Kingsley Fanwo, who signed the statement, said Bello received the call in Lagos on his way back from Abeokuta, the Ogu State capital, where he attended the inauguration of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo Library.

Fanwo said: “The President thanked the governor for his support and his leadership qualities.

“He told the governor that he was observing rest and will return very soon to continue his assignment of providing purposeful leadership to the nation.”

He said Bello received the call in the presence of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ahmed Imam, some members of the House, commissioners and top government functionaries.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.