Bro Joshua Iginla loses father, releases burial plans

Popular Abuja prophet and General Overseer of Champions Royal Assembly, Bro Joshua Iginla, has lost his father, Deacon Lasisi Iginla.

Pa Iginla died on January 4, 2017.

The clergy would bury his father, who died at the age of 84, in Ekiti State.

Information available revealed that the wake keep has been slated for February 9, 2017, while internment service will take place on February 10, 2017.

Pa Iginla was born in 1933 into the family of Pa and Mama Disu Iginla, who were both indigenes of Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He was born in Ogbon Ado Street, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

His mother, Mama Aye Iginla, hails from Oke-Ila in the same Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Pa Iginla lost his mother when he was two and half years old.

He got married to Mama Moriamo in 1962.

Late Pa Dirisu Iginla was a builder at the early age of his life.

He got enlisted into the Nigeria Army in 1967 and retired in 2004 while serving at Odogbo Cantonment, now Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Ibadan, Oyo State.

He spent the rest of his life at Ado-Ekiti, his home town.

As a gallant soldier, he fought several wars, including the Nigeria Civil War.

Though late Pa Iginla was a staunch Muslim, he later gave his life to Jesus Christ in one of the ministration of his clergy son, Brother Joshua Iginla.

He served the Lord fervently and rose to the office of a Deacon before he slept in the Lord.

Even at the point of departure his declaration was said to have been: “God of Joshua Iginla, help me!”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.