British Government rejects call to ban Trump from meeting the Queen

The British Government on Tuesday rejected a petition which argued that receiving the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, as a guest would embarrass the Queen.

The British foreign office recommended President Trump “should be extended the full courtesy of a state visit”, but lawmakers are still to debate the petition in parliament on February 20.

The petition, which stated that Trump should be allowed to enter Britain as the Head of the US Government, but should not be invited for a state visit, which would involve a reception by Queen Elizabeth II, garnered 1.8 million signatures.

The petition read: “Donald Trump’s well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales.”

The British parliament is planning to debate the petition on February 20 alongside a counter-petition set up a few days later, which argued that Trump should indeed make a state visit to Britain.

According to the British parliament, he is the leader of a free world and the UK is a country that supports free speech and does not believe people opposed to its point of view should be gagged.

The government is obliged to respond to any petition which is signed over 10,000 times.

Report say the date of Trump’s first visit to Britain as president has not yet been finalised.

