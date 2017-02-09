Breaking: Workers protest worsening hardships in Lagos, Abuja

Thousands of workers took to the streets on Thursday in Lagos and Abuja protesting what they described as the worsening human condition in Nigeria.

They called on the Federal Government to formulate policies that would reduce hardships and improve the lives of workers.

A News Agency of Nigeria correspondent embedded with the protesters reports that the placard-carrying workers marched from Yaba to Ikorodu Road in Lagos State chanting solidarity songs.

In Abuja, the workers stormed the National Assembly to cap up the protest, The Eagle Online correspondent in the National Assembly is reporting.

The protest was organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria.

The Vice-President of the NLC, Amaechi Asugwani, who addressed the protesters intermittently during the protest in Lagos, appealed to government to bring change that would impact positively on the populace.

According to Asugwani, creating people-oriented policies will reduce the worsening poverty in the country.

He said that the rally was necessitated by the outcry of people, worried about the increasing cost of food, goods and services.

Asugwani said: “The government should be sensitive to the plight of the people. It has not increased the salaries of workers and many companies have closed because of poor power supply.”

The protest attracted many activists, including maverick artist and former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, Charles Oputa, known popularly as Charlie Boy.

Hundreds of policemen in combat gear were also on hand to monitor proceedings.

On February 6, a similar protest was staged in Lagos and other cities in the country.

In Abuja, the workers stormed the National Assembly to cap up the protest.

They called on the Federal Government to review the minimum wage as workers are suffering.

They equally told the leadership of the National Assembly to ensure the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.