Breaking: UEFA Champions League: Bayern humiliate Arsenal in front of home crowd

Bayern Munich on Tuesday night humiliated Arsenal FC in front of its home crowd in London in a UEFA Champions League match.

The visitors ran away with a 5-1 victory.

It was the same margin with which Bayern defeated Arsenal in the first leg.

What started as a match in favor of Arsenal with a goal in the 20th minute of the encounter by Theo Walcott, later turned into the humiliation of the home team in the second half as the visitors got their equalizer in the 55th minute through Robert Lewandowski.

A second goal followed 13 minutes later.

It was scored by Arjen Robben.

Douglas Costa made it 3-1 for the visitors a minute later.

Arturo Vidal scored again just after the restart of the match in the 80th minute, while the fifth goal was scored in the 85th minute.

