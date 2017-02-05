Breaking: Tuface calls off planned protest + video

Popular Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, also known as Tuface and 2Baba, has called off the protest he scheduled for February 6.

The protest was against the hardship being faced by Nigerians.

In a video he released late on Saturday, Idibia said he was calling off the protest based on available information that it was going to be hijacked.

He said in the video: “After due consultations, it has become clear that the One Voice protest scheduled to hold in Lagos and Abuja is under serious threat of hijack by those whose interest do not align with our ideals.

“The point I intend making is not worth the life of any Nigerian.

“It is motivated by the need to demand a better deal for the ordinary Nigerian.

“I therefore announce the cancellation of the planned protest.

“We will share further information in due course.

I appreciate the massive support and I am convinced that our voices have been heard.

“May God bless you all.”

Idibia spoke about 24 hours after the Nigeria Police Force “strongly advised” him to “immediately” shelve the planned protest.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, late on Friday, said: “Innocent Idibia (a.k.a Tuface) and his group are hereby strongly advised to shelve their planned peaceful protest/demonstration in the interest of peace and security.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.