Breaking: Troops recover another Chibok schoolgirl with baby + photo

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists discovered one of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls, Rakiya Abubakar, with her six-month-old baby.

According to preliminary investigation, it was discovered she is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok.

Rakiya further stated that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), before her abduction along with her colleagues on April 14, 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists.

Rakiya is presently undergoing further medical investigation and would soon be released to the Borno State Government, the Nigerian Army said in a statement on Thursday by its spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman.

